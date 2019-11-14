Appeal to find missing Preston man, last seen in Blackpool

Have your say

Have you seen Patrick Gallagher?

Concern is growing for the welfare of the 28 year old who is missing from home in Preston.

Patrick was last seen on Clifton Road in Blackpool at around 6.43pm yesterday (Wednesday). He was wearing a black Under Armour coat, blue jogging bottoms and black trainers.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 10in tall and of big build. He has short ginger hair and beard.

Aside from Blackpool and Preston, Patrick has links to Newcastle.

If you have seen Patrick or have any information about where he might be, please call Lancashire Police immediately on 101 or 01253 604290 and quote log number 1242 of November 13.