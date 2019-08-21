Apartments in new St Annes development being eagerly snapped up

Apartments in a ground-breaking Fylde development are attracting plenty of interest.

Around half of the 36 units in Tustin Heights, St Annes, the former Petros House, tax office, have been eagerly snapped up in the first week of being made available.

The block on St Andrews Road North has been converted by owners Tustin Developments, a property development and investment company based in Preston, into a luxury build-to-rent development’ which they believe is the first of its kind the first in Lancashire.

Build to Rent refers to the emerging sub-market in private rented residential stock in the UK being encouraged by the Government to help with the housing crisis.

Richard Hargreaves, of Tustin Developments, said: “When the formerly named Petros House was brought to our attention, we could see the potential in the building given its prominent location close to the centre of St Annes and the town`s numerous facilities and railway station.

“Our aim has always been to provide a building that will enhance the locality in the long term, and we would like to think we have done so having invested several million pounds in the project”

“Many of the apartments have the benefit of sizeable balconies and en suite bathrooms and the vast majority of apartments are larger in size than the norm with high end fixtures and fittings.

“Our research also indicated an increasing demand in modern urban living for on-site gym facilities for residents, and this is being provided, probably for the first time in south Fylde.

“We have been hopeful there would be be a significant demand for what we have provided from a wide demographic range.”