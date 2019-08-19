Ansdell dance school qualify for the finals of dance challenge

Dancers from a Fylde school are celebrating success after a tough dance competition.

Youngsters from Rarity School of Dance in Ansdell competed in the Dance Challenge UK heats in Bolton and all three teams qualified for the finals.

The finals will be held in the heart of dance at the Blackpool Opera House in November and will see schools from all over the UK competing.

Rebecca Liddell, from Rarity School of Dance, said: “The three teams were beginners under 11s who were placed first with a tap dance; the juvenile team who placed third with hand jive and beginners over 12s who placed third with September.”

The school’s teachers Rebecca Liddell, Sharon Morgan and assistant teacher Abbi Hardman said they are all extremely proud of each pupil.

Rebecca added: “They were up against dancers who train for competitions for hours on end each week.

“These children only have 45 minutes a week.

“Good luck everyone for November!”