Animal rights activists urge the public to abandon the use of animals for entertainment

Animal rights protesters gathered outside the site of Circus Mondao, currently on Norcross Lane on Sunday (August 25) in a "peaceful protest" against the use of animals in the entertainment industry.

Animal rights organisation “BEACH- Blackpool environment awareness compassion health” travel around Lancashire in a bid to encourage the public to boycott entertainment events using animals.

Dave McAllister, 45, of Warbreck Drive Bispham organised the protest at the Norcross Lane site.

He said: "We don’t believe in using wild animals for entertainment. They should be in their own natural environment.

“It is ethically unacceptable for animals to be performing tricks every night. They have complex psychological needs that aren’t being met.”

The animal activism group said they attended the circus site to engage with the public and campaign for the fair treatment of all animals, both wild and domesticated.

Petra Jackson, ringmaster at the circus, recently disputed claims that animals used in a circus are cruelly treated.

She said: “Circus Mondao is licensed and regulated by Defra (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) and they have no welfare issues with us.”

On May 1 2019, environment secretary Michael Gove announced a new bill to ban the use of wild animals in travelling circuses after January 2020.

Mr Gove said: “Travelling circuses are no place for wild animals in the 21st century and I am pleased that this legislation will put an end to this practice for good.”