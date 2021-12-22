The event was organised by Hazel Tipping, of Hookers Baits fishing bait shop on Beach Road in Cleveleys, and saw competitors from the Fylde coast and across the North West taking part.

Hazel said: “It was our absolute pleasure to stage this event.

“The work that the RNLI does for the community is so important and anglers came to Cleveleys from far and wide to show their upmost respect and support for this event.

Local anglers raised money for the Fleetwood RNLI

“Hats off to all RNLI crews throughout the UK but especially to our wonderful Fleetwood crew.”

The competition saw the angler with the largest cod winning the event, staged along Cleveleys seafront.

The presentation was staged at RJs Sports Bar, on North Promenade, where a grand raffle was staged to help boost funds for the RNLI, which relies on donations.

Hazel added: “We presented several of the Fleetwood Lifeboat crew along with their mascot Stormy Stan with the cheque, which they were all overwhelmed by.

“It was such a fun event and I’d like to thank everyone who supported it.”

A spokesman for Fleetwood RNLI said: “A massive thank you to Hazel Tipping and Hookers Bait for their incredible donation after the fishing competition.

“This is local community support at its best!”

To do their voluntary work to save lives at sea, the RNLI is forever trying to raise funds. And Fleetwood RNLI are on a festive fundraising drive at the moment.