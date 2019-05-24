Angela Jacques takes over as Fylde’s new mayor

Angela Jacques has taken office as the new mayor of Fylde.

Her stint as first citizen comes three years after she was deputy mayor to her sister, the late Christine Akeroyd.

Christine died in March after suffering from myelodysplasia, a form of blood cancer, and among the four good causes Coun Jacques has chosen to support over her mayoral year is Bloodwise, which battles blood cancer.

Coun Jacques, a long-time member of the girl guiding movement, is also backing the St Annes-based Girlguiding Kilgrimol Building Fund, along with One Fylde, a new association of the Ormerod Trust and Fylde Community Link, and North West Blood Bikes.

“They are all very good causes and I hope to raise as much money as possible, ” said Coun Jacques, who has represented St Leonard’s ward in St Annes since 2007. “I am very much looking forward to the coming year.”

Coun Jacques’ granddaughter Charlotte is mayoress and Richard Redcliffe (pictuered inset), who has represented Ansdell since 2011, deputy mayor.