All the fun of the fair at Blackpool District Scout Camp

Despite the rain, there was a carnival atmosphere at the Blackpool District Scout Camp at Bibbys Farm in Chorley.

By Philip Mather

Blackpool District Scout Camp 2019

Blackpool Scouts

Led by Emma Hornby and Jonathan Gleeson, there was a host of activities over the weekend to keep the youngsters entertained.

Emma said: “Despite the little bit of rain, this certainly didn’t stop the smiles and laughter throughout the weekend.

“Over 500 young people and adults from Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Explorers and Scout Network at Bibbys Farm Camp Site in Chorley

Blackpool District Scout Camp 2019

“On Friday night there was an open air cinema with popcorn to watch the Greatest Showman.

“Saturday saw a bright and colourful opening ceremony.

“It was a Carnival theme with all the fun of the fair including a bouncy castle and fairground games, ice cream, candy floss and popcorn stall.

“There were also giant inflatable games, a carnival photo booth, carnival crafts and a favourite – decorating biscuits.”

Blackpool District Scout Camp 2019

During the weekend, the Scouts had chance to try kayaking, climbing, shooting, Zipwire, archery, peddle cars, zip wire, and crate stacking.

Emma added: “Saturday night traditional campfire followed with fun at the disco

“A massive thanks must go to the team for organising another fantastic event.

“Thanks to all our adult volunteers for giving up your weekend and thanks to our amazing young people for getting stuck in and having a blast!”

To join, visit www.blackpoolscouts.org.uk