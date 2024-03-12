Blackpool planning applications from last week awaiting a decision including new hair salon and hotel

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council last week (March 4 and March 10).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 21st Aug 2023, 21:04 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 12:23 GMT

Across the town, eight planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new hair dressing salon, changes to Spire Fylde Coast Hospital and to plans for a new hotel oppsite the Winter Gardens among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System.

Blackpool planning applications validated between March 4 and March 10

1. Blackpool planning applications

Blackpool planning applications validated between March 4 and March 10

Application validated on Mar 4 for erection of one detached dwelling (outline application specifying access)

2. Land adjacent to 8 Cottesmore Place, Blackpool FY3 8SB

Application validated on Mar 4 for discharge of conditions 3 (materials), 6 (Construction Management Plan), 8 (drainage), 9 (ecological enhancement) & 10 (highway works) attached to planning permission 20/0312

3. Mencap, 86 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9DA

Application validated on Mar 5 for erection of a 1.8m high fence to side of property.

4. 11 Brisbane Place, Blackpool FY5 3DJ

Application validated on Mar 5 for external alterations to include new cladding and door and use of summer house as altered as hair dressing Salon.

5. 15 Waterfoot Avenue, Blackpool FY3 8DB

Application validated on Mar 5 for erection of a single storey rear extension and associated rendering following demolition of existing rear single storey and garage wall and removal of a rear chimney stack.

6. 94 Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool FY2 9UW

