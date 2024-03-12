Across the town, eight planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include a new hair dressing salon, changes to Spire Fylde Coast Hospital and to plans for a new hotel oppsite the Winter Gardens among other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Blackpool planning applications
2. Land adjacent to 8 Cottesmore Place, Blackpool FY3 8SB
Application validated on Mar 4 for erection of one detached dwelling (outline application specifying access)
3. Mencap, 86 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9DA
Application validated on Mar 4 for discharge of conditions 3 (materials), 6 (Construction Management Plan), 8 (drainage), 9 (ecological enhancement) & 10 (highway works) attached to planning permission 20/0312
4. 11 Brisbane Place, Blackpool FY5 3DJ
Application validated on Mar 5 for erection of a 1.8m high fence to side of property.
5. 15 Waterfoot Avenue, Blackpool FY3 8DB
Application validated on Mar 5 for external alterations to include new cladding and door and use of summer house as altered as hair dressing Salon.
6. 94 Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool FY2 9UW
Application validated on Mar 5 for erection of a single storey rear extension and associated rendering following demolition of existing rear single storey and garage wall and removal of a rear chimney stack.