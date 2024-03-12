Across the town, eight planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new hair dressing salon, changes to Spire Fylde Coast Hospital and to plans for a new hotel oppsite the Winter Gardens among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System.

1 . Blackpool planning applications Blackpool planning applications validated between March 4 and March 10 Photo Sales

2 . Land adjacent to 8 Cottesmore Place, Blackpool FY3 8SB Application validated on Mar 4 for erection of one detached dwelling (outline application specifying access) Photo Sales

3 . Mencap, 86 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9DA Application validated on Mar 4 for discharge of conditions 3 (materials), 6 (Construction Management Plan), 8 (drainage), 9 (ecological enhancement) & 10 (highway works) attached to planning permission 20/0312 Photo Sales

4 . 11 Brisbane Place, Blackpool FY5 3DJ Application validated on Mar 5 for erection of a 1.8m high fence to side of property. Photo Sales

5 . 15 Waterfoot Avenue, Blackpool FY3 8DB Application validated on Mar 5 for external alterations to include new cladding and door and use of summer house as altered as hair dressing Salon. Photo Sales