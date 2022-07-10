All set for Fleetwood Lifeboat Day next weekend

Fleetwood RNLI is all set for its biggest fundraiser when the town’s traditional Lifeboat Day returns next weekend.

By Richard Hunt
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 12:50 pm
Updated Sunday, 10th July 2022, 12:50 pm

The big event combines fundraising activities, fun events, lifeboat displays and an open day for the station and takes place on Saturday July 16, from 11am onwards.

There will be a chance to meet the crew and catch displays of superb boat handling out at sea.

On the day there will be stalls, food and games, as well as live entertainment.

The crews gather for a previous Fleetwood Lifeboat Day, back in 2018. This year's event takes place on Saturday July 16

The RNLI plays a crucial role in keeping sailors and beach users safe, particularly as Fleetwood’s coast can often prove unpredictable.

But the organisation relies on fundraisers and donations.

Fleetwood is recognised as one of the busiest stations in the North West.

A spokesman for Fleetwood RNLI said: “Everyone is welcome to attend, it will be a great day out and raise vital funds for us.”

More details on the event will be revealed by organisers in the next few days.

