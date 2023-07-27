AL Silcock’s Fair is a traditional visitor to the town for a week every August, bringing its range of waltzers, flying rockets, dodgems, candyfloss and other attractions.

The Warrington-based family fair has been coming to Fleetwood since the turn of the last century, back to the days of horse drawn waggons and coconut shies.

Families and youngsters from Fleetwood, Thornton and Cleveleys excitedly flock to the attraction each year.

Arthur Silcock is bring his popular fair back to Fleetwood in August

For many years the fair would make use of grassy land next to Fleetwood’s Memorial Park before a switch to the seafront in more recent years.

But last year there was disappointment when land that has been used more recently – the larger sunken car park off The Esplanade on Fleetwood seafront – wasn’t available and boss Arthur Silcock said he would not be coming to Fleetwood.

He said the alternative venue offered by Wyre Council, a smaller car park further down the seafront, was too small to make the trip worthwhile.

When is the fair coming to Fleetwood?

However, this year the fair is back at the larger car park off The Esplanade, from Thursday August 3 to Sunday August 6.

Mr Silcock,76, who lives in Wigan, said: “I was hoping to be back on the Memorial Park but due to the weather recently, I will be back on the Sunken Car Park off the promenade.

"It will be good to be back at Fleetwood again.”