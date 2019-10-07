Airport raises a latte money

Blackpool Airport has played host to a Macmillan coffee morning and raised hundreds of pounds for the charity.
The morning was all plane sailing and guests enjoyed supporting a worthy cause while eating cake.
A new Enterprise scheme, to use the airport as host to important community issues, is taking flight and Helispeed at Hangar 3 put on the MacMillan event to raise awareness of the charity and also boost the profile of the airport.
The well-received event took place for people to proudly support the business community in aviation.
Hangar 42 Team baked a display of cakes and a patisserie selection, including a Macmillan cake.
Local businesses, including air ambulance, Babcocks Helicopters and Hangar 42, as well as individuals were present to support what is a much needed assistance in cancer care.
They all took time out to help give the profile wings while also enjoying the baking on offer.