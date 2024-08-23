The finalists have been announced for next month’s Fylde Active Community Awards.

Recognising the people, clubs and organisations that go above and beyond in sports and activity in the community, the 2024 awards received more than 200 nominations from across the borough.

The awards will be handed out in a glittering ceremony in the Woodlands Suite at Ribby Hall, Wrea Green on Saturday, September 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Brookes, Sports Development Officer at Fylde Council, said: “Our local community never fails to disappoint and we are delighted to have received more than 200 entries to this year’s Fylde Active Community Awards.

“The last event, in 2023 was our biggest and best yet and we’re pulling out all the stops in 2024. We urge all our finalists including supporters, members, friends and family to get their tickets for our fabulous awards ceremony on September 21.

“We’re also on the lookout for local businesses that want to raise their profile as an organisation that fully supports sport and activity in Fylde by becoming either our headline or category sponsors.”

The shortlisted finalists are:

Contribution to Active Communities – Rebecca Liddell of the Rarity School of Dance, St Annes Cricket Club. Fylde Rugby Community Foundation; Secondary School of the Year –Carr Hill High School, Lytham St Annes High School, St Bede’s High School; Primary School of the Year – Ansdell Primary School, Mayfield Primary School, St Joseph’s Primary School, Wesham; Young Achiever of the Year - Lola Connor-Emmott, Bethany Harrison, Arran Gorry; Volunteer of the Year – Harry McNally (Volunteers at AFC Fylde Community Foundation), Darren Ames (Junior Park Run), Keith Drury (Secretary YMCA FC); Health and Well Being Award - Lytham St Annes University of the Third Age, Euphoria Dance and Therapy, Double Trouble Fitness; Environmental Impact and Sustainability Award – One Fylde, Janice Copeland, IHope Fylde Tossers; Coach of the year - Natalie Fox, Chris Nay. Daniel Hankinson; Club of the Year – Across the Boards Theatre School, Fylde Netball club, Lytham St Annes Road Runners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The category winners of the Fylde Active Community Awards 2024 will represent the district at the Lancashire Sports Awards.

Tickets to the awards ceremony, plus sponsorship package prices, are available by emailing [email protected]