A year on from opening in a former bank, The Vault bar in Cleveleys has permission for an upstairs function room
A bar which opened in Cleveleys last year and has proved popular is to open an upstairs function room.
The Vault is based at the premises of the former Barclays Bank, on Crescent East, and opened in April last year after the building was completely transformed, including black and gold signage at the front.
It was established by Blackpool woman Paige Valente, the boss of trading company Vault Bar and Lounge, and has since become a draw for people of all ages, featuring live music on Friday and Saturday nights.
Now Paige, 22, has successfully applied to Wyre planners for a change of use a change of use of first floor of building from ancillary office space to public house function room.
Permission also allows the formation of an external rear first-floor seating area with rear and side privacy and acoustic screening.
Paige said: "It will be a function room for hire for all sorts of occasions – we had a dead office space up there and it just made sense.
"I was originally planning to open it earlier but now it will probably be in October.
"There will also be a roof terrace and possibly an outdoor smoking area up there too.”
She added: “It’s nearly a year since we first opened and I’m really pleased with the way things have gone, especially as I had no previous experience of running a bar.
"I think the most challenging thing has been to make sure the business is running the best it can for the staff and customers.
"It’s really personal to me that everyone has a great experience at The Vault and has a great time.
"I’m very grateful for the opportunity and everyone that has supported me along the way. It’s a really great community.”
The building was first opened in 1967 as a Martins Bank branch, and was seen as modern and sleek in its day.
Martins was bought by Barclays in 1969, when all of its 700 branches became branches of Barclays.
Meanwhile, there are plans by a different applicant to open another bar in Cleveleys, with proposals to transform the CJ’s Cycles premises on Victoria Road West into a craft beer establishment still pending.