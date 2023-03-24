The Vault is based at the premises of the former Barclays Bank, on Crescent East, and opened in April last year after the building was completely transformed, including black and gold signage at the front.

It was established by Blackpool woman Paige Valente, the boss of trading company Vault Bar and Lounge, and has since become a draw for people of all ages, featuring live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Paige, 22, has successfully applied to Wyre planners for a change of use a change of use of first floor of building from ancillary office space to public house function room.

Paige Valente at The Vault in Cleveleys

Permission also allows the formation of an external rear first-floor seating area with rear and side privacy and acoustic screening.

Paige said: "It will be a function room for hire for all sorts of occasions – we had a dead office space up there and it just made sense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was originally planning to open it earlier but now it will probably be in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will also be a roof terrace and possibly an outdoor smoking area up there too.”

The Vault bar in Cleveleys, which opened almost a year ago

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “It’s nearly a year since we first opened and I’m really pleased with the way things have gone, especially as I had no previous experience of running a bar.

"I think the most challenging thing has been to make sure the business is running the best it can for the staff and customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s really personal to me that everyone has a great experience at The Vault and has a great time.

"I’m very grateful for the opportunity and everyone that has supported me along the way. It’s a really great community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building was first opened in 1967 as a Martins Bank branch, and was seen as modern and sleek in its day.

Martins was bought by Barclays in 1969, when all of its 700 branches became branches of Barclays.