'A terrible tragedy': Blackpool man Reece Begg was 'trying to help others' before he died, says court

A young Blackpool man who took his own life was trying to help others in his final moments.

Reece Begg, 28, was found hanged in an alleyway behind his Threlfall Road home on July 4, with his organ donor card nearby.

Reece Begg, left, with his older brother Daniel. Picture by family

At his inquest at Blackpool Town Hall yesterday, coroner Tim Holloway heard how Reece had a history of depression, and had penned a long letter explaining his struggles and resolving to end his life.

It read: "I know a lot of people won't understand why or how I could've done this. How could someone who hasn't had these feelings and doesn't understand what it's like to live life with these feelings ever understand? Truth is I've never truly been happy and I've never truly believed I could be. I just haven't got the capacity to deal with things as my head is just seriously screwed up. On paper I haven't lived a hard life, I haven't been through all that much but mentally it's been tough to cope. It's got to a point where I feel like I'm on the verge of bursting into tears every single day but I can hardly even cry anymore."

He advised others suffering from depression 'not to be like him', and to reach out to loved ones for help.

Heartfelt notes addressed to his family and police apologising for his actions were found in his home.

Handing down a conclusion of suicide, Mr Holloway said to Reece’s family: “Reece’s death is a terrible tragedy and depression is a terrible thing. It’s a normal, human reaction to feel terrible grief and sometimes feelings of guilt - what more could have been done, what might we have done.

“Despite the fact that Reece had convinced himself that he was no good for anyone, in the midst of this tragedy Reece had on his own account tried to hide his feelings from others. He had understood that people may worry about him. He didn’t want people to worry about him. And even at the time that he took his own life, he was hoping that his death may in fact help others. He was carrying an organ donor card.

“Although he had, on his own account, lost his self esteem, it’s quite apparent that these thoughts about himself did not reflect who Reece was. He was trying to help others, and I hope that someone somewhere in this terrible tragedy will have seen what Reece said, and that it will have helped them.”

