A teepee day at the Marine Gardens for Sean Spencer and Catherine Stead

Teepees were the best option to combine an outdoor wedding with the unpredictability of a British summer.

But Sean Spencer and Catherine Stead were blessed with dry weather for their stunning seafront teepee wedding in Fleetwood.

Sean Spencer and Catherine Stead. Photos: Robert Stead, RS Studio, Fleetwood

They tied the knot at the port’s Mount Pavilion, before walking down to the Marine Gardens for their wedding celebrations.

The couple met 12 years ago at Fleetwood YMCA lifesaving club, and have settled in their home town having travelled together.

Catherine’s dad is Robert Stead, who has been a photographer in Fleetwood for 40 years. He took all the wedding photos, as well as fulfilling father of the bride duties.

Catherine, 27, said: “ It was important to us both to get married locally and to try and have a community feel to the day – it’s sometimes easy to forget how wonderful our coastline is here.

Sean Spencer and Catherine Stead. Photos: Robert Stead, RS Studio, Fleetwood

“We loved the idea of an outdoor wedding however with the UK weather the teepee’s seemed like the best option

“We had the most wonderful day, thoroughly enjoyed ourselves, smiled and danced all day long.”

Instead of a traditional bridal party the couple, who became engaged in 2017, opted to invite family and friends to join in a blue colour theme.

Catherine had a ‘blue bride tribe’ of 10 girlfriends who all chose their own style of dress in a different shades of blue.

Sean Spencer and Catherine Stead. Photos: Robert Stead, RS Studio, Fleetwood

During the afternoon ceremony there was live music throughout the day including from Catherine’s sisters’ band and a DJ set made and performed by the two best men as a surprise. They also had a pop-up pizza van and burger stand, with photos and fireworks on the beach.

Sean, 31, a painter and decorator said: “We were able to create what we wanted. A stress-free day spent enjoying ourselves.’

Catherine, who is manager of Glazey Days creative cafe added: “Sean and I feel very lucky. I couldn’t have wished for anything more - I even had a crisp bar instead of a cake!

“Sean and I feel very lucky.”

Sean Spencer and Catherine Stead. Photos: Robert Stead, RS Studio, Fleetwood