Ibiza Proms On The Pier is set for Saturday, July 16 and organisers Classic Events promise "an evening of feel-good Ibiza classics performed by our 40-piece orchestra and amazing vocalists".

Their promotion for the event adds: "Expect a carefully selected mix of the most iconic Ibiza dance anthems paired with more recent hits performed like you have never seen them before".

Special guest DJs will be playing hits ranging from the 90s to now, and bars, street food and pier attractions will all be available, with VIP options available.

The Ibiza Proms event will take place in July

The event is recommended for over 12s, with anyone aged under 18 having to be accompanied by an adult and music fans can sign up for first access to tickets via Skiddle - skiddle.com/e/35950950

