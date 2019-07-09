A nice day for a bright wedding at Blackpool Colour Splash

It won’t be a nice day for a white wedding for this blushing bride!

As runners gear up for Trinity Hospice’s annual Colour Splash - a chaotic 3km dash through clouds of rainbow-coloured powder on Blackpool beach - Natale McDonald hopes to stand out from the crowd.

Trinity Hospice held its annual Colour Splash beach race on the sands at Starr Gate.'Crossing the rainbow finishing line. PIC BY ROB LOCK'10-6-2018

She will be taking part in her wedding dress, along with her daughter Eleanor, eight, and stepdaughter Kealey, 13, who will also be dressed in stunning white.

Natale, who lives in Marton, decided to take part in the Colour Splash in memory of her grandma, Marie Donaldson.

Marie, 84, passed away in Trinity Hospice in September 2016 after suffering with pancreatic cancer.

Natale, 38, said: “I’d thought about a ‘wreck the dress’ type of thing, but when I saw the Colour Splash I knew it would be the perfect way to honour my Grandma,” she said.

“Not only will it make my dress look really colourful and amazing, but it’s also raising money for the hospice where she spent her final weeks.

“I was able to show my Grandma a picture of me in the dress before she passed away, which meant a lot to me. She would absolutely love the idea that I am tuning my dress into a piece of art.”

After the event, Natale, will get her dress framed.

Kayleigh Penn, events fundraiser at Trinity Hospice, said: “The whole team is looking forward to seeing Natale take part in the Colour Splash in her wedding dress. She’ll really stand out from the crowd and we’ll make sure that she is well and truly covered in paint.”

The Colour Splash will take place on July 27, starting at Starr Gate at noon.

Register your name at www.blackpoolcoloursplash.co.uk.