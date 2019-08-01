A new 'deli wine bar' could open in Poulton - here's where it will be

A new 'deli wine bar' could be about to open in Poulton.

It is planned for the old Out 'N' About shop in Breck Road, documents filed with Wyre Council revealed.

Lisa Biviano has applied for planning permission to change the use of the unit from a shop into a restaurant/bar, and said in documents it would open from 10am to 11.30pm seven days a week.

She and her husband have also applied for a licence to sell alcohol from noon until 11pm.

The town centre unit was up for rent at a price of £1,663 per month.

Councillors on the licensing committee are due to discuss the bid on Tuesday.

A report said one neighbour had been in touch to voice their concerns about "concerned about the impact that noise generated at the venue would have, should the application be granted".

Most of the ground floor would be developed into a "delicatessen/wine bar", if the council gives to go ahead, planning papers revealed.

"We understand the first floor is going to be used by the landlord for office space and does not form part of our lease agreement," they added.

"We propose to add a new shop front (UPVC window, frame, and door) which are grey in colour and will match the new recently added first floor windows.

"Other than the external work, customer toilets will be added internally to the rear of the building.

"There will be construction of a deli counter/bar. All other internal work will be purely cosmetic."