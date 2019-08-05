A fun summer of adventure for Scouts overseas

Blackpool District Scouts proudly represented their town, groups and families by visiting California, Uganda, Holland and many other countries this summer.

A contingent from Blackpool took part in the 24th World Jamboree in North America, with other members of the West Lancashire Scout contingent.

It was an amazing experience with well over 35, 000 young people aged from 14 to 18 in a tented village, taking part in so many life changing experiences, and meeting so many other young people from different cultures and backgrounds from almost every nation on this planet.

The young people went through a selection process, and then lots of weekends to meet up, plus lots of fundraising and researching.

Another overseas project taking place at the same time is another group of West Lancashire Scouts, including Blackpool aged 16 to 24, visiting Uganda to undertake various projects including building a farm in a rural part of Uganda, supporting the school, and providing new clean water source in the village.