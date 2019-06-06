A firefighting first was noted for these local crews after a solar panel burst into flames on the Promenade

Have your say

A new piece of equipment was used for the first time after a solar panel on top of a Prom house burst into flames.

Firefighters blasted the panel with PV Stop, a solution that creates a film to block sunlight and almost instantly stop the panel from producing lethal amounts of electricity.

Crews from Bispham and Fleetwood were called to the home, between Norbreck Castle and Norkeed Road in Bispham, at 11.47am on Tuesday.

After using the spray to isolate the electricity supply, firefighters put out the flames.

No injuries were reported, a spokesman said.