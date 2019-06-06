A firefighting first was noted for these local crews after a fire on the Promenade

Have your say

A new piece of equipment was used for the first time by firefighters at a house on the Promenade.

Firefighters blasted a solar panel with PV Stop, a solution that creates a film to block sunlight and almost instantly stop the system from producing lethal amounts of electricity.

Crews from Bispham and Fleetwood were called to the home, between Norbreck Castle and Norkeed Road in Bispham, at 11.47am on Tuesday, when a transformer in the house started smoking.

After using the spray to isolate the electricity supply, firefighters used a fire extinguisher on a transformer box.

No injuries were reported, a spokesman said.