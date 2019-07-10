A feast of fun at Hambleton Gala

Hundreds of villagers revelled in a sun-soaked feast of fun and entertainment at Hambleton's annual gala

The traditional procession was followed by the crowing of 11-year-old Imogen Preston as the new gala rose queen and a host of features on the gala field.

The Wizard of Oz was the theme of this float in the procession at Hambleton Gala

They included a village bake-off, a fancy dress competition, tombola supported by staff and parents of Hambleton Primary Academy, very well-subscribed Red White and Blue competitions, football competitions in various age groups and a very popular tea tent, while the 80th anniversary of Hambleton WI was also celebrated at the event.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "What a fabulous day it was - bigger and hotter than ever before - and thanks to everyone who supported us, prior to and on the day, and all who attended.

"It was lovely to see so many people lining the streets of the procession route, and then joining us on the Bob Williamson Park for the crowning of Queen Imogen. There was a record turnout of support on the gala field.

"We had some brilliant fancy dress entries and decorated floats take part

Pupils of Hambleton Primary Academy and Nursery dressed as superheroes for the Gala procession

“There was a traditional, old-school family feel to the whole event and it was a great day for young and old villagers alike.”