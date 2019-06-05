A drunk gang of teenagers is causing misery on this main Blackpool road

A gang of teenagers are causing misery in Highfield Road, South Shore, according to police – who took to social media to plea for parents’ help reining them in.

Several reports were filed over the weekend about a “large group of teenagers – both boys and girls – who had been drinking, smashing bottles, and causing anti-social behaviour and disorder in the Highfield Road area by the shops”, a Facebook post by Blackpool Police, which appealed for information, said.

“The police will not tolerate this behaviour and will be actively working in the area for this type of behaviour to stop.”

Hundreds of comments were left by locals.

One, David Palmer, said he found the police’s appeal to be “unbelievable” and said: “I reported anti-social behaviour over four weeks ago, had clear CCTV footage, names and addresses of those involved, and yet we haven’t heard anything from the police – not a phone call or a visit. Even our local councillor has contacted the police on our behalf as there were others affected by these youths, so excuse me for thinking you are useless.”

Police responded to Mr Palmer, asking him to email a reference number.

Information can be reported on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.