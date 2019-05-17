A Bispham mother was surprised to discover her twins were born on different days

A set of twins who were born at 36 weeks share a unique quality in that they have different birthdays.

Catherine Sewell, of Bispham, went into labour at 5.30pm on Easter Sunday and gave birth to daughter Daniella at 11.23pm that night.

However, her brother, Vinnie, made his way into the world an hour later, at 12.22am, on Easter Monday.

Catherine, 27, said: “My due date was May 17 but as I was having twins, I was supposed to be induced on April 21, which was Easter Sunday. I went to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and I didn’t need to be induced. They popped my waters and out the twins went. Daniella was delivered at 11.23pm, weighing 4lb 6oz.

“I was in so much pain I didn’t realise how quickly an hour had gone. The doctor said at 12.05am that they were going to be born on different days. Then Vinnie came at 12.22am, weighing 6lb 6oz.”

Both babies were in good health and were allowed home to be with their older sister, Gabriella, seven, brother, Luca, four, and dad Daniele Barbera after three days.

Catherine added: “Vinnie was breach. The doctor had to turn him but he turned himself back. So I had to have a spinal anaesthetic to turn him round properly and pull him down. It was like kneading bread on my belly.”

The mother-of-four added that she thinks the twins will be happy they have different birthdays. She said: “I think being a girl and a boy, they will like having separate birthdays so they can celebrate with their own friends. But I think Vinnie will be upset Daniella can party a day earlier.”

Italian-born Daniele is also delighted to welcome the twins and has been telling customers at his take-away, Gennars, how proud he is.