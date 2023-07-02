60 minute delays after traffic stopped in both directions on M6 between Preston and Ribbleton after overturned lorry causes spillage
There are currently 60 minute delays after traffic stopped in both directions on the M6 between J31 near Ribbleton and J32 at Preston due to an overturned lorry which has caused a spillage.
By Richard Hunt
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 08:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 11:49 BST
Emergency services are understood to be en-route to scene.
More details about this incident are expected to follow.