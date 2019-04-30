300 new homes and a primary school proposed for Carleton and Poulton

New family homes could be built on land in between Carleton and Poulton, a building company has revealed.

Storey Homes has started to prepare detailed proposals to build approximately 186 new homes on land south of Blackpool Road.

The plans proposed by Storey Homes. Credit: STOREY HOMES

The company says the homes are part of a wider future plan to include a new primary school and more than 100 additional homes.

A spokesman for Storey Homes said: "The site forms part of a wider allocation for residential development in the adopted Wyre Local Plan which is identified as a sustainable location for around 300 new homes. The site will also provide a parcel of land for the development of a new primary school."

The proposed development would deliver a mix of one, two, three, four and five bedroom homes, of which 30 per cent will be affordable, according to the building company.

Story Homes have started to consult with local residents and key stakeholders on the proposals up to May 10.

Following the consultation, which includes a letter drop to the local area, the company says it plans to submit a detailed planning application to Wyre Council in summer 2019.