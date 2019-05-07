24 hour darts marathon for mental health

A group of amateur darts players will forsake sleep to take part in a 24-hour tournament to raise cash for mental health charities.

The marathon darts match will begin at the Wainright Club on Hornby Road, Blackpool, at 9am on Friday and continue until the same time the following day.

It was organised by Yvonne Bailey (inset), 53, of Central Drive, who suffered from depression following the death of her 14-year-old son Daniel to a rare congenital condition 15 years ago.

She said: “As a parent you never expect to bury your child. I couldn’t work due to depression. I suffered really badly for quite a while.

“Both myself and another fundraiser have lost our children, so we can relate to those with mental health conditions. All of us have family members who have dealt with mental health issues.”

The darts marathon will raise money for the Mental Health Foundation and the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, which looks after children’s mental health.

“We haven’t got a figure in mind that we would like to raise, but if we can get over £1,000 we’d be absolutely ecstatic,” Yvonne said. “We’re starting with nothing, so anything we can raise we’d be very grateful for.”