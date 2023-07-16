News you can trust since 1873
23 of the best nail salons in Blackpool

We asked our readers where the best nails salons in Blackpool are and here is what they said.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 16th Jul 2023, 09:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 11:17 BST

We asked our readers where the best nails salons in Blackpool are and here’s what they said.

Salon Beau Nails & Beauty: 289 Church Street, Blackpool, United Kingdom. 01253 428397.

Salon Beau Nails & Beauty in Blackpool.Salon Beau Nails & Beauty in Blackpool.
The Nail & Beauty Lounge: 31 Market Place, Blackpool, United Kingdom. 01253 882020.

Rebecca Jaynes: 5 Queens Square, Poulton le Fylde, United Kingdom. 07949 281398.

The Nail Studio Blackpool- Brooke Chadwick: 116 Highfield Road, Blackpool, United Kingdom. 07921 839201.

Luxe Beauty & Co: 17 Lyncroft Crescent, Layton, Blackpool, England.

Amy Clare Beauty: 62 Preston Road, Lytham St Annes, United Kingdom. 07860 379209.

Annissas Beauty: Poulton le Fylde, United Kingdom. 07891 472173.

Megan Taylor - Nails & Beauty: 271A Church Street, Blackpool. 07980 741727.

Lytham Beauty Lounge: Unit 10, Clifton Walks, Clifton street, Lytham St Annes, United Kingdom. 01253 546163.

Lisa Lomas Nails and Beauty: 15a Condor Grove, Blackpool, United Kingdom, FY15NA. 07393 987413.

Queen’s Nails: 31 Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY1 1LL. 07853134046.

ExceptioNail Nails • Beauty • Education: 260 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 3AE. 01253343158.

Luxury Nails & Beauty: 56-58 Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY1 1LR. 07708886789.

Beauty Base: 87 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 1AD. 07473094546.

House of Nails: 123 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HZ. 01253356876.

Pout Aesthetics & Beauty: 295 devonshire road CORNER HOUSE, ENTRANCE ON, Banbury Ave, Blackpool FY2 0TW. 07415776228.

Blossom Hair Nails and Beauty: 430-432 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 4BL. 01253767900.

Divine hair and beauty: 470 Blackpool Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1HX. 01772723599.

Abzsolute Beauty: 2-4 Ansdell Rd, Blackpool FY1 5LX. 07486312106.

Em'z Salon: 390 Vicarage Ln, Blackpool FY4 4LP. 01253380711.

Perfect Symmetry Beauty Clinic: 280 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9JW. 01253694441.

Extreme Hair Nails and Beauty: 41 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 1AD. 01253400307.

Salon Red Blackpool: 176 Dickson Rd, Blackpool FY1 2JS. 01253299414.

