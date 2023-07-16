23 of the best nail salons in Blackpool
We asked our readers where the best nails salons in Blackpool are and here’s what they said.
Salon Beau Nails & Beauty: 289 Church Street, Blackpool, United Kingdom. 01253 428397.
The Nail & Beauty Lounge: 31 Market Place, Blackpool, United Kingdom. 01253 882020.
Rebecca Jaynes: 5 Queens Square, Poulton le Fylde, United Kingdom. 07949 281398.
The Nail Studio Blackpool- Brooke Chadwick: 116 Highfield Road, Blackpool, United Kingdom. 07921 839201.
Luxe Beauty & Co: 17 Lyncroft Crescent, Layton, Blackpool, England.
Amy Clare Beauty: 62 Preston Road, Lytham St Annes, United Kingdom. 07860 379209.
Annissas Beauty: Poulton le Fylde, United Kingdom. 07891 472173.
Megan Taylor - Nails & Beauty: 271A Church Street, Blackpool. 07980 741727.
Lytham Beauty Lounge: Unit 10, Clifton Walks, Clifton street, Lytham St Annes, United Kingdom. 01253 546163.
Lisa Lomas Nails and Beauty: 15a Condor Grove, Blackpool, United Kingdom, FY15NA. 07393 987413.
Queen’s Nails: 31 Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY1 1LL. 07853134046.
ExceptioNail Nails • Beauty • Education: 260 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 3AE. 01253343158.
Luxury Nails & Beauty: 56-58 Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY1 1LR. 07708886789.
Beauty Base: 87 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 1AD. 07473094546.
House of Nails: 123 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HZ. 01253356876.
Pout Aesthetics & Beauty: 295 devonshire road CORNER HOUSE, ENTRANCE ON, Banbury Ave, Blackpool FY2 0TW. 07415776228.
Blossom Hair Nails and Beauty: 430-432 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 4BL. 01253767900.
Divine hair and beauty: 470 Blackpool Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1HX. 01772723599.
Abzsolute Beauty: 2-4 Ansdell Rd, Blackpool FY1 5LX. 07486312106.
Em'z Salon: 390 Vicarage Ln, Blackpool FY4 4LP. 01253380711.
Perfect Symmetry Beauty Clinic: 280 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9JW. 01253694441.
Extreme Hair Nails and Beauty: 41 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 1AD. 01253400307.
Salon Red Blackpool: 176 Dickson Rd, Blackpool FY1 2JS. 01253299414.