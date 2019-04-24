£2,500 donation will aid research into meningitis in Edward’s name

Research into meningitis is to be given a specific boost by a landmark donation from a charity fund in memory of Fylde youngster Edward Dee, who died of the disease in 2016.

A contribution of £2,500 is being made from the Edward Dee Fund to the Meningitis Now charity, specifically to aid one of its research projects.

It’s a first donation to Meningitis Now from the charity set up in Edward’s name to aid community projects after more than £100,000 had already been raised in his memory under the Edward Dee Forever Fund for Meningitis Now banner.

While the Edward Forever Fund is ongoing and can be used by Meningitis Now however officials see fit, the trustees are able to specify exactly how the Edward Dee Fund cash, which has now topped £20,000, can be spent.

Edward’s mum Elizabeth said: “We are backing various local community projects but it was felt it would be a good time to make a contribution specifically to aid a research project.”

Among the local projects supported by the Edward Fund is the adoption of gardens bordering the fire station at Haven Road, Lytham.

Some planting was due to take place there yesterday to coincide with World Meningitis Day.

Elizabeth added that the previously announced revamping of the campfire and seating area at Fylde District Scout HQ is still being discussed with scout committees. “We hope work will start before the summer,” she said.