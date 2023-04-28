15 famous faces from Lytham St Annes including actors Jonas Armstrong and Dean Lennox Kelly
The Fylde Coast has its fair share of famous faces but these well-known ones are all from Lytham and St Annes
By Claire Lark
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:24 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 13:34 BST
The town has provided the world of entertainment with some incredible talent, as well as musicians and comedians. There’s a well-known politician featured too and they all born, educated or have made their homes there.
