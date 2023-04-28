News you can trust since 1873
15 famous faces from Lytham St Annes including actors Jonas Armstrong and Dean Lennox Kelly

The Fylde Coast has its fair share of famous faces but these well-known ones are all from Lytham and St Annes

By Claire Lark
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:24 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 13:34 BST

The town has provided the world of entertainment with some incredible talent, as well as musicians and comedians. There’s a well-known politician featured too and they all born, educated or have made their homes there.

Jonas Armstrong went to Arnold School and lives in Lytham. He is best known for his title role in BBC's Robin Hood and more recently as Sean Meredith in The Bay

1. Lytham's Famous

Jonas Armstrong went to Arnold School and lives in Lytham. He is best known for his title role in BBC's Robin Hood and more recently as Sean Meredith in The Bay

Jenny Eclair is acomedian, novelist, and actress and is best known for her roles in Grumpy Old Women and Loose Women. She lived in Lytham as a child and went to Queen Mary School

2. Lytham's Famous

Jenny Eclair is acomedian, novelist, and actress and is best known for her roles in Grumpy Old Women and Loose Women. She lived in Lytham as a child and went to Queen Mary School

Peter Gunn was born in Lytham and is best knows for his role as Coronation Street's Brian Packham. He has also had roles in Skins and Cold Feet

3. Lytham's Famous

Peter Gunn was born in Lytham and is best knows for his role as Coronation Street's Brian Packham. He has also had roles in Skins and Cold Feet

Dean Lennox Kelly is best known for his roles as Kev Ball in Shameless and Meredith Rutter in Jamestown. He is pictured last month at the premier of Netflix's Shadow and Bone Season 2 Premiere

4. Lytham's Famous

Dean Lennox Kelly is best known for his roles as Kev Ball in Shameless and Meredith Rutter in Jamestown. He is pictured last month at the premier of Netflix's Shadow and Bone Season 2 Premiere

