125 Local Heroes: Jordan Wylie is proud to be nominated as we launch search to find people who make a difference

As an early contender in our 125 Local Hero awards in conjunction with Blackpool Tower, Jordan is urging people to come forward with their own nominations.

Jordan Wylie is a military veteran who has raised more than £1m for good causes and is always proud to proclaim his Blackpool roots.

The Gazette has partnered with The Blackpool Tower to find 125 community heroes to celebrate its 125th anniversary

Jordan is Blackpool FC’s military ambassador and regularly hosts events to support the military community on the Fylde coast.

He is a best selling author who regularly speaks in schools in Blackpool to try and inspire the next generation.

Nominating him as a Local Hero, Holly Chambers said: “We need more people like Jordan in this world and I hope he can be considered.”

Jordan has been one of the stars of Channel 4’s Hunted and Celebrity Hunted, but Holly says he "never uses his profile for fame or fortune but only to help make a difference to people lives. Having experienced his own mental health challenges, he speaks openly and honestly about depression and anxiety in public".

Jordan said: “It is a real honour to be nominated. I am so proud that I come from Blackpool and I wear my tangerine shirt with pride wherever I go.

“The Tower is more than just an iconic monument - it’s a symbol of everything that is best about Blackpool - progress and the constant desire to move forward.

“The anniversary is a wonderful occasion and the Local heroes awards are a great way to celebrate it.

“Blackpool is full of unsung heroes - real people doing real things, and it is important to recognise their efforts. I hope lots of readers will come forward with nominations.”

The 125 Local Heroes will be honoured and recognised in The Gazette and also invited to a VIP celebratory afternoon tea at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom in September.