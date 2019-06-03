125 Local Heroes: Dedicated friends of Stanley Park are nominated for Tower anniversary

As The Gazette and The Blackpool Tower’s search for 125 Local Hero Awards continues, the next heroes are a couple who have been nominated by a fellow nominee.

Joyce and Brian Street are being called local heroes for the volunteer work they do in Blackpool’s biggest park.

As Blackpool Tower celebrates its 125th anniversary, The Gazette is partnering with Merlin Entertainments to mark the occasion by finding 125 local heroes – one for every year the Tower has been standing.

The couple were nominated by Elaine Smith, chairman for the Friends of Stanley Park.

She said: “Joyce and Brian are dedicated members of the Friends of Stanley Park and can be found every morning in the park at daybreak, long before the rest of us surface, picking up litter on the children’s playground, the football pitches, the skateboard park and other prominent places.

“The amount and content of this litter is amazing and without Joyce and Brian we dread to think how the park would look. They are definitely my heroes.”

The 125 Local Heroes will be honoured and recognised in The Gazette and also invited to a VIP celebratory afternoon tea at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom in September.

