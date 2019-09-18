125 local heroes: Brave, determined and compassionate folk are honoured as part of Blackpool Tower’s milestone

Have your say

There was a very special celebration at The Blackpool Tower this week when brave, compassionate and determined people from across the Fylde were honoured as part of a very special milestone.

The Blackpool Tower is marking its 125th anniversary this year and so it wanted to find – and honour – 125 local heroes.

That’s one for every year The Blackpool Tower has been standing.

The Gazette partnered with Merlin Entertainments to search for those heroes and we asked you to nominate them.

You helped us for a few weeks earlier in the summer and on Monday the search reached its climax as those heroes were feted in the splendid world-famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

They included fund-raisers, lollipop ladies, carers and community volunteers to name but a few.

Welcoming the heroes and their guests, Blackpool Tower general manager Kenny Mew said: “It’s a great honour to stand here tonight.

“We’re here to celebrate the acts of kindnesses you’ve done in your communities that make you very similar to Blackpool Tower.

“The Blackpool Tower is viewed as an icon of the resort. These wonderful selfless acts make you icons of your communities.

“We’ve invited you here to show our appreciation and to thank-you for giving up your own time and effort to support others.

The 125 heroes were then invited to the stage for a commemorative photograph with their certificates.

The guests had earlier enjoyed afternoon tea while listening to resident organist, Phil Kelsall.

The dance troupe Dance Fever then gave an energetic demonstration before leading some of the heroes in a communal barn dance.

Gillian Parkinson, editor of the Blackpool Gazette said: “We were thrilled to help The Blackpool Tower launch a search for community heroes in its 125th year.

“We discovered so many wonderful stories. The people of the Fylde have a very special caring spirit and it was a privilege to partner with The Blackpool Tower to help pay tribute to them.