12 week closure at Poulton church for 'necessary' upgrade and repair works

A Poulton church dating back more than 250 years has been temporarily closed for vital upgrade and repair works to be carried out.

St Chad’s Church, which is located in the centre of the town next to the Market Square, closed on Sunday and will be shut for 12 weeks for the work to take place.

Reverend Martin Keighley, who has been has been the vicar of Poulton since 2000, said the closure was “necessary”.

He said: “Our beautiful church is currently undergoing some necessary works including an upgraded lighting installation, plaster repairs and redecoration, and therefore for safety reasons it will be closed for some weeks.

“However the life and activity of the church continues and details of alternative venues for services and other events are detailed on our website.

“Notwithstanding the temporary arrangements, a very warm invitation is extended to everyone whether it’s for a service, a midweek activity or a special event.”

Arrangements have been made for the Sunday morning services to take place at Vicarage Park Community Centre, on Vicarage Road, during the closure, while the Sunday evening services will be held at St Hilda’s Church in Carleton.

The Tuesday and Thursday services will continue in St Chad’s Tennis Club Pavilion – Tuesday at 10am and Thursday at 11.30am. Friday evening service will be in St Chad’s Belfry.

Anyone with any questions or concerns about the closure should contact the vicarage on (01253) 883086.