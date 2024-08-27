The event was the latest held annually at the town’s Lowther Gardens following the success earlier thi summer of the likes of the Lytham Ice Cream Festival. Next such event in line for the delightful parkland surrounding Lowther Pavilion is Pumpkins in the Park, being held in advance of Halloween on October 26 and 27.
1. Lytham World Food and Drink Festival
This youngster tucks into a treat at Lowther's Food and Drink Festival. Photo: Neil Cross
2. Lytham World Food and Drink Festival
Sara Dewhurst of Lytham Gin at the food and drink festival held in Lytham's Lowther Gardens. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Lytham World Food and Drink Festival
Music on the move was among the attractions at the food and drink festival in Lowther Gardens. Photo: Neil Cross
4. Lytham World Food and Drink Festival
The food and drink festival in Lytham Gardens offered treats galore. Photo: Neil Cross
5. Lytham World Food and Drink Festival
You never know who you might meet at the food and drink festival in Lytham's Lowther Gardens. Photo: Neil Cross
6. Lytham World Food and Drink Festival
Cooking up a treat at the food and drink festival in Lowther Gardens. Photo: Neil Cross