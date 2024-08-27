Tasty treats galore were available at the food and drink festival held in Lytham's Lowther Gardens.Tasty treats galore were available at the food and drink festival held in Lytham's Lowther Gardens.
Tasty treats galore were available at the food and drink festival held in Lytham's Lowther Gardens.

12 pictures as Lytham World Food and Drink Festival proves a tasty treat

By Tony Durkin
Published 27th Aug 2024, 12:05 BST
Lytham’s World Food and Drink Festival proved a tasty treat for bumper crowds over the bank holiday weekend, with fairground rides among the attractions along with delicious fayre galore.

The event was the latest held annually at the town’s Lowther Gardens following the success earlier thi summer of the likes of the Lytham Ice Cream Festival. Next such event in line for the delightful parkland surrounding Lowther Pavilion is Pumpkins in the Park, being held in advance of Halloween on October 26 and 27.

1. Lytham World Food and Drink Festival

This youngster tucks into a treat at Lowther's Food and Drink Festival. Photo: Neil Cross

2. Lytham World Food and Drink Festival

Sara Dewhurst of Lytham Gin at the food and drink festival held in Lytham's Lowther Gardens. Photo: Neil Cross

3. Lytham World Food and Drink Festival

Music on the move was among the attractions at the food and drink festival in Lowther Gardens. Photo: Neil Cross

4. Lytham World Food and Drink Festival

The food and drink festival in Lytham Gardens offered treats galore. Photo: Neil Cross

5. Lytham World Food and Drink Festival

You never know who you might meet at the food and drink festival in Lytham's Lowther Gardens. Photo: Neil Cross

6. Lytham World Food and Drink Festival

Cooking up a treat at the food and drink festival in Lowther Gardens. Photo: Neil Cross

