12 of Blackpool's ugliest buildings as decided by readers - including Bonny Street police station and old Woolworths in Waterloo Road

Blackpool has plenty of eye-catching buildings and many of them are steeped in history.

By Claire Lark
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:37 BST

And there are other less noticeable ones which fade into insignificance. But which ones do people think are the ugliest? We asked our readers and these pictures sum up their thoughts – there are some surprise suggestions too. There were several comments about one particular road, as a whole, which some of you firmly believe needs desperate attention. But do you agree? We would love to hear your views. You can read the full Facebook thread here

It's definitely a landmark and when it is demolished as part of the central development project, it will leave a hole in the skyline. According to our readers the former Blackpool Police Station in Bonny Street is one of the worst looking buildings in Blackpool

1. Old Police Station

It's definitely a landmark and when it is demolished as part of the central development project, it will leave a hole in the skyline. According to our readers the former Blackpool Police Station in Bonny Street is one of the worst looking buildings in Blackpool Photo: Google

This corner sited building is in a sorrowful state and it's not surprising it has made the hit list. It used to be Woolworths and then Hartes

2. Old Woolworths building in Waterloo Road

This corner sited building is in a sorrowful state and it's not surprising it has made the hit list. It used to be Woolworths and then Hartes Photo: Google

This is a premier site for a shop but stands empty at the moment. It used to be the Bradford and Bingley Building Society and was a furniture shop before then. Do you agree it is one of the worst?

3. Old Bradford and Bingley site

This is a premier site for a shop but stands empty at the moment. It used to be the Bradford and Bingley Building Society and was a furniture shop before then. Do you agree it is one of the worst? Photo: Google

This has only just opened. But it made the grade as a building with no eye-catching appeal. Do you agree? One reader said: "That god-awful shoebox thing where the Yates building used to be"

4. Premier Inn, Talbot Square

This has only just opened. But it made the grade as a building with no eye-catching appeal. Do you agree? One reader said: "That god-awful shoebox thing where the Yates building used to be" Photo: Google

