11 pictures as fans of Irish rock band Inhaler queued outside Winter Gardens for ‘Cuts & Bruises World Tour’

A queue formed outside Blackpool’s Winter Gardens as fans eagerly awaited a world famous rock band.
Irish indie band Inhaler brought their extensive ‘Cuts & Bruises World Tour’ to Blackpool on Thursday night (October 2).
We sent a photographer down to capture the scenes:
Inhaler fans queue up outside the Winter Gardens for their gig at the Empress Ballroom
Inhaler have been on the road for ten months in support of their second album Cuts and Bruises. Photo: Daniel Martino
Their album made it to number two in the UK Album Charts and number one in the Irish Albums Chart. Photo: Daniel Martino
Pictured is Jess Garrard.
Formed in 2012, the band consists of vocalist and guitarist Elijah Hewson, who is U2 Bono’s son, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon. Photo: Daniel Martino
Fans began queuing at 3am for Inhaler’s performance at the Empress Ballroom. Photo: Daniel Martino
Pictured are Charlie and Katie Fisher who have been queuing since 5am.
The rain certainly didn't put a dampener on people's spirits. Photo: Daniel Martino
Charlie and Katie Fisher began queuing at 5am for the show. Photo: Daniel Martino