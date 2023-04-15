This is the new Sands Venue Resort Hotel which already houses Spyglass Bar and will be where people can find out about our brilliant resort's past at the new Blackpool Showtown Museum. The whole complex will have cost in the region of £30m

10 Blackpool buildings added to the skyline which are the town's future landmarks - including Winter Gardens Conference Centre, Sainsburys and Festival House

We love our Tower, the Big One and the countless buildings which we class as landmarks but Blackpool has a new set of buildings which are key markers and, if they aren’t already, will no doubt become the town’s future landmarks.