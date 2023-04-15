News you can trust since 1873
This is the new Sands Venue Resort Hotel which already houses Spyglass Bar and will be where people can find out about our brilliant resort's past at the new Blackpool Showtown Museum. The whole complex will have cost in the region of £30mThis is the new Sands Venue Resort Hotel which already houses Spyglass Bar and will be where people can find out about our brilliant resort's past at the new Blackpool Showtown Museum. The whole complex will have cost in the region of £30m
10 Blackpool buildings added to the skyline which are the town's future landmarks - including Winter Gardens Conference Centre, Sainsburys and Festival House

We love our Tower, the Big One and the countless buildings which we class as landmarks but Blackpool has a new set of buildings which are key markers and, if they aren’t already, will no doubt become the town’s future landmarks.

By Claire Lark
Published 15th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

From the impressive new Conference Centre at the Winter Gardens to the sweeping design of the Tram Depot at Starr Gate these buildings will be the places people take notice of - and have already made big impressions. Do you agree?

One of the biggest transformations in recent years is the £220m Talbot Gateway which includes the impressive Sainsbury's supermarket. It ticks the boxes for new landmark status

One of the biggest transformations in recent years is the £220m Talbot Gateway which includes the impressive Sainsbury's supermarket. It ticks the boxes for new landmark status

The impressive new Tram Depot at Starr Gate has been around for a while but is clearly a landmark as people join the promenade from Squires Gate Lane

The impressive new Tram Depot at Starr Gate has been around for a while but is clearly a landmark as people join the promenade from Squires Gate Lane

In a superb position on the seaward side of Blackpool Promenade is Festival House, home of the Wedding Chapel

In a superb position on the seaward side of Blackpool Promenade is Festival House, home of the Wedding Chapel

The £28m state-of-the-art Winter Gardens conference and exhibition centre, opened its doors in February, can host more than 1,600 delegates - making it the largest venue of its kind in the north.

The £28m state-of-the-art Winter Gardens conference and exhibition centre, opened its doors in February, can host more than 1,600 delegates - making it the largest venue of its kind in the north.

