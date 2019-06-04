People have been trying to identify a bizarre ship that has been lurking off the Fylde Coast

Have your say

A strange ship off the Fylde Coast has left Blackpool and Fleetwood residents scratching their heads.

The large vessel, which appears to have 4 turrets, was most recently photographed by Gary Larkin, a Blackpool resident, this weekend.

A Wind Server Vessel

In a Facebook post accompanying the photo, Larkin asked: "Does anyone know what the leviathan is that's appeared out to sea???"

And Larkin is not alone in wondering what it could be - over the years, Fylde Coast residents have often wondered what the ship could be.

He received a few suggestions on Facebook, including that it might be involved in laying fibre optic cables for Blackpool's internet link to New York.

The vessel in its raised position.

But the odd-looking vessel has now been identified.

It is a type of ship called a "Wind Server", which help construct and maintain offshore wind farms.

At 80 metres long and over 30 metres wide, the "Wind Server" can be operated in rough seas - reducing the cost and time needed to repair faulty turbines.

Once in position, the ship can lower its so-called "turrets" through the hull of the ship and onto the sea bed below.

It serves the offshore wind farm on the coast off Barrow in Furness.

This allows it to rise dozens of feet up out of the water so that its crane can reach the turbines.

The Wind Server is currently working at Ormonde Wind Farm in the Irish Sea, just off the coast of Barrow-in-Furness.

The wind farm was commissioned in 2012, and produces 500 GWh of electricity annually.

Blackpool and Fleetwood residents have often spotted it travelling from Ormonde to Hollyhead in North Wales.