Pensioner dies following A585 Thisleton crash

A 92-year-old man has died following a horror crash yesterday afternoon.

The man, believed to be from Roseacre, suffered a number of serious injuries. He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but later died.

The crash involved the collision of a blue Dacia Logan and a silver Skoda Octavia on Fleetwood Road at the junction with Thistleton Road at around 2.45pm.

During the collision the Dacia, driven by the 92-year-old man, overturned on its roof.

A passenger in the Dacia, a 92-year-old woman also from the Preston area, suffered chest and back injuries and is currently in a serious condition at Royal Preston Hospital.

The driver of the Skoda, a 40-year-old man from Preston, received minor injuries as a result of the collision

The road was closed for three hours while collision investigators attended the scene.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident where a 92-year-old man has lost his life and his wife is seriously injured as a result of this collision. My thoughts are with the gentleman’s wife and their family at this sad and difficult time.

“We are appealing for anybody who witnessed the collision and has yet to speak to the police to please get in touch with me on the contact details that appear below. We are particularly interested if anybody has any dash cam footage of the collision to also please get in touch.

“If you are able to assist with this investigation please call 07967 828713 or email 2385@lancashire.pnn.police.uk”