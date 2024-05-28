Chance to peek inside as Lancashire pub reopens after six figure revamp
The investment is designed to provide the Chef & Brewer Collection pub with an all new look and feel, resulting in a more spacious and contemporary environment.
Inside the pub, there has been a transformation in décor and furnishings from top to bottom, creating a warm and inviting feel, while also complimenting the more traditional 19th century country pub features which remain throughout.
The new bar area has been redesigned, to make the surrounding area more open plan, with guests even able to bring their furry companions with them to that area of the pub.
The exterior has also been renovated, with refreshed tables and comfy seating being added in time for the summer’s sunny weather, where customers can sample al fresco dining while taking in the views of the largest village green in Lancashire.
The Grapes will also be serving Chef & Brewer’s extensive new spring menu, including dishes such as Lamb Shank Shepherd’s Pie, a Trio of British Puds and a host of seasonal specials to whet the appetite.
The renovations have also led to a number of jobs being created in the local community, with The Grapes team doubling their size of its team.
Ali Coxon, general manager of The Grapes said: “We cannot wait to open our doors to the people of Wrea Green; the refurbishment has given a new lease of life to the pub, which we cannot wait to share with everyone.
“Being the only pub located directly opposite the village green, we’re proud to be at the heart of the local community.”
