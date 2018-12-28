PDSA will help 50k animals this month

A charity providing treatment for sick and injured pets is desperate for local animal lovers to support its ‘miraculous’ work this Christmas.

PDSA, which has a Pet Hospital in Blackpool, will care for up to 50,000 vulnerable pets across the UK this month alone, and vet Olivia Anderson-Nathan, said: “Many pets will enjoy extra fuss and attention from their owners this Christmas and nobody expects the worst to happen at this time of year.

“For some, PDSA will be providing a lifeline. When accidents or illness strike, thousands of owners have nowhere else to turn. Our vets perform life-saving miracles for sick and injured pets every day.”