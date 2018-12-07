Paul Stewart column: Tyson Fury deserves all his praise but Manchester United need to change

It’s been a case of the good, the bad and the ugly in the sporting world over the last few days.

The good: love him or hate him, Tyson Fury again defied all odds, went into Deontay Wilder’s back garden and should have come home with the WBO world heavyweight title.

In America last Sunday, he stood toe to toe with the so called ‘Bomb Squad’, and in most people’s opinion, should have returned to home shores with the only belt not owned by Anthony Joshua.

He outboxed, outthought and outwitted Wilder, showing boxing fans that he is a real contender for Joshua’s crown.

Fury has insisted he is the real deal when the public have dismissed his claims, his out-of-the-ring antics not helping his cause, but surely now he has dispelled any myth that he is not up there with the very best.

Hopefully, although it would seem unlikely, he gets the chance to fight Joshua on home soil which I’m sure will be the richest fight in boxing history.

I did say Fury was my tip to win last week, and still believe that was the case, but whatever your thoughts of Fury, you can’t deny he puts his money where his mouth is and delivers when the chips are down.

The bad: Boxing still throws up some tragedies, with the most recent being Adonis Stevenson who remains in a critical condition after collapsing in his 11th round knockout defeat by Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

This must raise question marks as to the dangers that boxers face when they enter the ring – and I know they are totally aware of the consequences and that, by its very nature, fighting carries risk.

Many years ago I attended the fight between Michael Watson and Chris Eubank at the old White Hart Lane, but when you see the damage and devastation that the sport sometimes throws up, it makes you wonder if every precaution is being taken before allowing fights to take place.

I know sports do come with risks and they, in many ways, are what attract us to the sports themselves.

In this day and age, when we are so advanced in medical terms, then surely more stringent checks, would lesson the risks considerably.

I wish Adonis a speedy recovery and my thoughts are with him.

The ugly: The relationship between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho is, in my opinion, beyond repair,

Pogba clearly does not want to play for his Manchester United manager and Wednesday night’s game with Arsenal highlighted the breakdown even more.

As he came off the bench, it was visible to all, that their relationship has dissipated.

It’s clear for all to see that both have egos bigger than the club and these egos are impacting massively on team performances.

My opinion is that Mourinho should go and I think this would have been the case if he wasn’t still in the Champions League.

United are eighth in the Premier League table, will not catch Manchester City and probably will not make the top four.

However Pogba’s attitude is what fans hate most about Premier League; players, a clear unwillingness to play for the club, engineering a January window move and his lack of desire to wear a shirt that many people would give their right arm to do.

I think United’s supporters would be happy to see both manager and player leave the club, write off this season, bring in a coach that doesn’t think that everything evolves around him, as well as players that want to play for the club because – at present – I don’t see either.