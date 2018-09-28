Paul Stewart column: Tiger is ready to roar again

Last Sunday saw Tiger Woods back to his best and winning his first US PGA Tour event since 2013.

One of sport’s megastars and the first billionaire sportsman seems to have shaken off his demons and it is looking like another major will be just around the corner.

After back surgery looked to have shortened his career, after years of setbacks, he has finally announced his return to the world stage of golf.

Over the last few months he has shown he was returning back to form and that culminated in his win last weekend.

As we embark on a Ryder Cup match in Paris, it looks ominous for the Europeans, despite a strong team which includes the recently deposed world number one Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, who is a man possessed when it comes to this challenge.

It may well be the USA that retains the trophy on European soil.

I am particularly excited as this golf tournament usually delivers every emotion and the players themselves admit there is no other golf tournament quite like the Ryder Cup.

With crowds akin to football supporters, it challenges the nerve and strength of character like no other competition.

Another performance from a rapidly becoming megastar was the seventh round knockout by Anthony Joshua at Wembley last Saturday,

AJ has certainly captured the nation’s heart with his meteoric rise.

It could all have been so different if he had chosen to go down the wrong path as a teenager in the rugged streets of London,

Thankfully a family member took him out of London to Watford, where he was introduced to boxing and we all know what has happened since.

In this day and age there are far too few role models, but AJ fits this bill in abundance; his humility in triumph and his likeability puts many sportsmen to shame.

I am sure I am not alone in hoping the match-up with Deontay Wilder will happen sooner rather than later.

Blackpool’s Matt Askin showed guts, but was far from convincing in a disappointing match up with Lawrence Okolie.

I think he will admit the fight got away from him, and he wasn’t able to impose himself as he would have liked in the fight.

Not being one to boast but my predictions on Premier League winners and losers written before the kick off of the new season looks to be unfolding.

Liverpool have shown their intent and have sneaked two points clear at the top,

I still feel Manchester City will pip them for the title but it could be the games between each other that decide the outcome.

As far as the losers then, that is panning out as predicted with Wolves the only team that won promotion looking equipped to handle the top flight, with an impressive point at Old Trafford; a game in which they could well have won.

Concerns still hang over a Manchester United team that just hasn’t performed, and if they don’t improve quickly, they will be too far adrift of the leaders before Christmas.