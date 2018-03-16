Passion for dance runs in family

Have your say

A Fylde coast family with a 70-year history on the dancefloor celebrated four generations at the Blackpool Tower.

Patricia and Arthur Riley, their son Arthur and his wife Susanne, grandaughter Beverley Hunt and her 16-year-old son Ethan hope to be named the world’s oldest dance family by Guinness World Records.

Patricia, 89, from Knott End, said: “I never thought in my wildest dreams that I’d still be dancing when I was this age but I’ve never considered slowing down.

“It’s what I love doing, more than anything else.”

Patricia met Arthur, 93, at a tea dance in London in 1945 during the Second World War.

She was a retail shop worker and he was a rear gunner with the Lancaster Bombers.

Their son and daughter-in-law, Arthur, 70, and Susanne, 68, also enjoy ballroom dancing.

Beverley, 42, from Layton, runs Butterflies Dance Limited in Blackpool. She said: “I count myself so lucky that I get to spend my time in the incredible setting of The Blackpool Tower Ballroom, dancing with my family, what more could I hope for.”