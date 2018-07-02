Party time for amazing gran Jean

Have your say

A former entertainer to the troops enjoyed being entertained herself when family and friends rallied round to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Centenarian Jean Harling, from Bispham, marked her milestone birthday with a party with relatives, followed by a celebration at Claremont First Steps Community Centre in Blackpool where she regularly attends.

Jean, who turned 100 on June 25, was born in Chorley and married Bill on August 2, 1940.

She worked in a munitions factory during the war and entertained the troops as part of the Army Concert Party, before moving to Bispham around 1954.

Jean – a mother-of-two, grandmother-of-four and great-grandmother to Megan and Hallie – worked in a rock shop on Blackpool Promenade and also served tea in a kiosk at the top of Blackpool Tower.

Her daughter, Audrey Harvey, said: “Despite having low vision due to macula, she gets up at 6.30am every day and always dresses up.

“Mum used to love reading but, due to her sight, this is no longer possible.

“But she enjoys listening to music, with her favourites being Foster and Alan.

“And she loves nothing better than a ride out in the car and spending time with family.

“Mum loves life and won’t allow herself to feel ill for more than a few days.

“The word bored is not in her vocabulary, she is never bored.

“She attends day centres on Mondays and Tuesdays, which she enjoys.

“Mum would probably say the secret to a long life is to enjoy every minute and be happy.

“In her own words she has had a wonderful life.

“We think she is amazing.”