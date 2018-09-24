Party animals delight for care centre residents

Farm animals proved a big hit at a glittering party to celebrate the first birthday of a Fylde care centre.
The opportunity to pet, a donkey, a goat and a lamb delighted residents of the Hamptons, St Annes, which opened last year as a key feature of the Heyhouses development at St Annes.
Staff dressed up as superheroes, while entertainment and a birthday cake ensured the party went with a swing.
Manager Lorraine Disley said: “No words can describe the delight and excitement of the residents when the petting zoo animals arrived. Those memories are priceless. It really was a superb day and I am so proud of the whole team for their efforts and enthusiasm.”
Resident Peter Hale added: “It was lovely to see the farm animals and I enjoyed petting and stroking them all. It was a good party and a great way to celebrate the home’s first anniversary.”