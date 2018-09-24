Party animals delight for care centre residents

Farm animals proved a big hit at a glittering party to celebrate the first birthday of a Fylde care centre.

The opportunity to pet, a donkey, a goat and a lamb delighted residents of the Hamptons, St Annes, which opened last year as a key feature of the Heyhouses development at St Annes.

Resident Muriel Eastham with Jo Drake of Dapper Donkeys, Hampsons manager Lorraine Disley and senior care assistant Clare Slavin

Staff dressed up as superheroes, while entertainment and a birthday cake ensured the party went with a swing.

Manager Lorraine Disley said: “No words can describe the delight and excitement of the residents when the petting zoo animals arrived. Those memories are priceless. It really was a superb day and I am so proud of the whole team for their efforts and enthusiasm.”

Resident Peter Hale added: “It was lovely to see the farm animals and I enjoyed petting and stroking them all. It was a good party and a great way to celebrate the home’s first anniversary.”