This combination of pictures shows the moon in various stages of a partial lunar eclipse as seen from Vienna

Partial lunar eclipse lights up skies 50 years on from Apollo 11 launch

Stargazers have been treated to a cosmic spectacle as a partial lunar eclipse was visible across parts of the UK.

The event on Tuesday evening coincided with the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launching its moon mission.

A partial lunar eclipse is visible above the Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire

1. Cheshire

A partial lunar eclipse is visible above London from Primrose Hill

2. London

A partial lunar eclipse is visible over the Needles as seen from Avon beach in Mudeford, Dorset

3. Dorset

A partial lunar eclipse is visible above over Spanish city in Whitley Bay

4. Whitley Bay

