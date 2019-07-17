Partial lunar eclipse lights up skies 50 years on from Apollo 11 launch
Stargazers have been treated to a cosmic spectacle as a partial lunar eclipse was visible across parts of the UK.
The event on Tuesday evening coincided with the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launching its moon mission.
1. Cheshire
A partial lunar eclipse is visible above the Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire
pa
2. London
A partial lunar eclipse is visible above London from Primrose Hill
pa
3. Dorset
A partial lunar eclipse is visible over the Needles as seen from Avon beach in Mudeford, Dorset
pa
4. Whitley Bay
A partial lunar eclipse is visible above over Spanish city in Whitley Bay
pa
