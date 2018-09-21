Parkinson to turn interviewee at Lytham date

A TV legend is heading to Lytham to talk about one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Michael Parkinson, who interviewed many of the world’s greatest stars on his long-running TV chat show, has written a memoir regarding his friendship with the late Manchester United and Northern Ireland player George Best and will be chatting about it and signing copies at Lowther Pavilion on November 15.

Parkinson, now 83, is the latest star author to be announced for a Lytham appearance by local bookshop Plackitt and Booth.

David Baldacci, Val McDermid and John Connolly are among the writers who have already visited for events, while Jeffrey Archer and Great British Bake-Off judge Prue Leith are lined up for appearances later this year.

The shop’s co-proprietor Alison Plackitt said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet one of the most popular and well-loved TV presenters of all time.”

Parkinson will be interviewed by his son Mike at the event, which will include an audience question an answer session.

Doors open at 12.30pm and tickets are available from Plackitt and Booth in Clifton Street and Lowther Pavilion.