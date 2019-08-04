Paramedics become firefighters after Blackpool taxi blaze

Have your say

Paramedics turned firefighters after a taxi caught fire on Blackpool's Promenade early today.

A passing ambulance crew stopped and used their fire extinguisher on the blazing vehicle until a fire crew arrived.

A fire brigade spokesman said their swift action prevented the blaze from badly damaging the taxi..

"Thanks to them it was only a small fire in the end," said the spokesman.

"We were just needed to damp things down."

The incident happened on the Promenade near to the Metropole Hotel at around 3.30am. No-one was injured.